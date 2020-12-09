Almost 100 cannabis plants, harvested cannabis and weapons are seized in Wisbech

Officers in the Fens carried out seven warrents in Newbridge Lane, Wisbech and found 96 cannabis plants as well as amounts of harvested cannabis. Three men in their 30s were arrested and later released pending further investigations. Pictures: Policing Fenland. Archant

Police have arrested three men after 96 cannabis plants and weapons, including a shotgun, were seized in Wisbech.

Officers revealed the findings after the neighbourhood team carried out seven warrants in Newbridge Lane on Monday (December 7).

As well as the cannabis plants and weapons, they also found harvested quantities of the drug.

Two dogs were also signed over to the dog warden.

The men arrested, who are all in their 30s, have been released from custody pending further investigation.

Officers revealed their findings on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

The post also urged followers to report any information about the production or dealing of drugs through the Cambridgeshire Police website.