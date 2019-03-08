Advanced search

Cannabis factory worth up to £35,000 uncovered during police raid

PUBLISHED: 13:05 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 20 June 2019

A cannabis factory with a street value of up to £35,000 was uncovered during a police raid this morning in Sand Bank, Wisbech St Mary.

A cannabis factory with a street value of up to £35,000 was uncovered during a police raid this morning in Wisbech St Mary.

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) and the Northern Community Action Team (CAT) executed three warrants at plots on Sand Bank following a tip off from members of the public.

Approximately 70 cannabis plants were discovered with a street value of up to £35,000.

Four people have been interviewed and an investigation is ongoing.

RCAT sergeant Craig Flavell said: "We'd like to thank members of the public who called in with information relating to the above location.

"These warrants this morning are a positive example of how members of the public reporting information to us makes a difference, and also shows the work our officers do off the back of that information.

"Sometimes a lot of work goes on behind the scenes that is not immediately obvious - but all information supplied to us helps us build a picture of what is happening in a specific area.

"I would strongly urge anyone who suspects any suspicious activity in their area to please report it to us."

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity in their area can report it by calling 101, or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

