Man who called police to report aggravated burglary at Primrose Farm in Wisbech arrested for cannabis production

A man who called police to report an aggravated burglary at a house in Wisbech was then arrested for cannabis production.

Officers were called to Primrose Farm in Chapel Lane at 10.15pm on Saturday (December 7) with reports of an aggravated burglary at a house.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a man outside claiming he had been burgled.

On entering the house officers discovered a number of cannabis plants and the man, 60, was subsequently arrested for cannabis production.

He has been released under investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.