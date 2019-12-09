Advanced search

Man who called police to report aggravated burglary at Primrose Farm in Wisbech arrested for cannabis production

PUBLISHED: 15:56 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 09 December 2019

Officers were called to Primrose Farm in Chapel Lane at 10.15pm on Saturday (December 7). Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Officers were called to Primrose Farm in Chapel Lane at 10.15pm on Saturday (December 7). Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A man who called police to report an aggravated burglary at a house in Wisbech was then arrested for cannabis production.

Officers were called to Primrose Farm in Chapel Lane at 10.15pm on Saturday (December 7) with reports of an aggravated burglary at a house.

You may also want to watch:

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a man outside claiming he had been burgled.

On entering the house officers discovered a number of cannabis plants and the man, 60, was subsequently arrested for cannabis production.

He has been released under investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Three arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in his 30s in Wisbech

Magpas air ambulance was dispatched to Wisbech today but a man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court. Three arrests on suspicion of murder have been made. Pictures; ARCHANT

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Three arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in his 30s in Wisbech

Magpas air ambulance was dispatched to Wisbech today but a man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court. Three arrests on suspicion of murder have been made. Pictures; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Take a look inside Amey’s Waterbeach waste plant where 400,000 tonnes of waste comes from across Cambridgeshire

More than 400,000 tonnes of waste from across Cambridgeshire is sorted, recycled and disposed of at the Amey plant in Waterbeach every year. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Festive delights at Wisbech Christmas Market

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Man who called police to report aggravated burglary at Primrose Farm in Wisbech arrested for cannabis production

Officers were called to Primrose Farm in Chapel Lane at 10.15pm on Saturday (December 7). Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Get the baggy trousers ready - Madness announce Forest Live shows for summer 2020

Tickets on sale for Madness at Thetford Forest

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists