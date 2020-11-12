Cannabis factory with 130 plants worth more than £100,000 found in house

Police discovered a cannabis factory inside a home on Verdun Road in Wisbech. Picture: Policing Fenland Archant

A class-B drug factory containing cannabis plants worth more than £100,000 has been discovered by police inside a house.

Neighbourhood officers were executing a warrant at the property in Verdun Road in Wisbech when they found the hidden operation.

With a street value of up to £107,500, all 128 cannabis plants were seized after the discovery on Thursday morning (November 12).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A cannabis factory worth up to £107,500 was discovered at a Wisbech house today.

“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at the house in Verdun Road this morning where they found 128 cannabis plants.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, however investigations are ongoing.

“Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“Our officers are committed to tackling drug related issues within Cambridgeshire and we welcome any information you may have about drug use or dealing.

“To help keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information about the production or supply of drugs can report it to police at: www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-information-about-crime