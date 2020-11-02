Advanced search

£10,000 drugs find during police ‘home visit’

PUBLISHED: 13:38 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 02 November 2020

Police who arrested a man in Wisbech later found a £10,000 cannabis factory at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

A man arrested on the streets of Wisbech led police to a cannabis factory at his home.

The suspected drug dealer was arrested in connection with the supply of class A drugs and cannabis production.

The 47-year-old from Elm near Wisbech was arrested by the local neighbourhood team last night (Sunday November1) in Clarkson Avenue at about 7.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers had been alerted to a suspected drug deal and caught up with the car in question – when searching both the driver and the car, they found class A and B drugs.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of cannabis.

He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in Kings Lynn where he remains.

A subsequent search was carried out at the man’s home address which uncovered a cannabis factory estimated to be worth more than £10,000.

Anyone with information about drug dealing or production is urged to report it to police online at https://bit.ly/3mJQ8sT.

