£10,000 drugs find during police ‘home visit’
PUBLISHED: 13:38 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 02 November 2020
A man arrested on the streets of Wisbech led police to a cannabis factory at his home.
The suspected drug dealer was arrested in connection with the supply of class A drugs and cannabis production.
The 47-year-old from Elm near Wisbech was arrested by the local neighbourhood team last night (Sunday November1) in Clarkson Avenue at about 7.30pm.
A police spokesperson said: “Our officers had been alerted to a suspected drug deal and caught up with the car in question – when searching both the driver and the car, they found class A and B drugs.”
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of cannabis.
He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in Kings Lynn where he remains.
A subsequent search was carried out at the man’s home address which uncovered a cannabis factory estimated to be worth more than £10,000.
Anyone with information about drug dealing or production is urged to report it to police online at https://bit.ly/3mJQ8sT.
