Two arrests as police seize 320 cannabis plants in Wisbech and Parson Drove raids

302 cannabis plants were seized on Mondy April 29 from two addresses in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary. A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released under investigation. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND. Archant

302 cannabis plants were seized and two people arrested after two police raids in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary.

A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman who were arrested after the raid yesterday (Monday April 29) have since been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Just another day at work for us, but it means this lot won't make it out onto our streets.

“Thanks to the community action team who spent the morning over in Wisbech with us making this happen #TeamWork #OneTeam #OpRaptor.”

