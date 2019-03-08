Cannabis worth thousands uncovered by police in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 10:41 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 09 July 2019
Archant
Cannabis worth thousands of pounds was uncovered by police in Wisbech yesterday.
You may also want to watch:
Two people at the scene were reported for cultivating cannabis when officers found 56 plants as they conducted a warrant on Seadyke Bank with the help of the Rural Crime Action Team.
Cambs Rural Crops tweeted: "The team with the help of northen CAT have hit another three grows found on Seadyke bank, Wisbech.
"56 plants found worth thousands. Two suspects dealt with. #Disruptingorganisedcrime #RCAT #OpZellwood."