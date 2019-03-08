Advanced search

Cannabis worth thousands uncovered by police in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:41 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 09 July 2019

Fifty six cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds were uncovered by police in Seadyke Bank, Wisbech yesterday (Monday July 6). Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Fifty six cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds were uncovered by police in Seadyke Bank, Wisbech yesterday (Monday July 6). Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Archant

Cannabis worth thousands of pounds was uncovered by police in Wisbech yesterday.

Two people at the scene were reported for cultivating cannabis when officers found 56 plants as they conducted a warrant on Seadyke Bank with the help of the Rural Crime Action Team.

Cambs Rural Crops tweeted: "The team with the help of northen CAT have hit another three grows found on Seadyke bank, Wisbech.

"56 plants found worth thousands. Two suspects dealt with. #Disruptingorganisedcrime #RCAT #OpZellwood."

Fifty six cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds were uncovered by police in Seadyke Bank, Wisbech yesterday (Monday July 6). Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Fifty six cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds were uncovered by police in Seadyke Bank, Wisbech yesterday (Monday July 6). Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Fifty six cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds were uncovered by police in Seadyke Bank, Wisbech yesterday (Monday July 6). Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

