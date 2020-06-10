Six-year-old on road to recovery after completing ‘very aggressive’ cancer treatment

A six-year-old from the Fens is on the road to recovery after completing ‘very aggressive’ cancer treatment following his shock diagnosis.

Young Niall from Wisbech was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in December last year after he “hadn’t been himself” since going back to school.

His parents said their “world fell apart” after his diagnosis and are now fundraising to give back to some charities which helped them during the tough period.

Claire Burton, Niall’s mum, started a JustGiving page in a bid to raise £1,000 after she was told her son’s treatment had come to an end.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when I looked and Niall had smashed his target overnight.

“I showed him how much he had raised and he gave me that lovely Niall smile from ear to ear. Please keep donating. The more we raise the more we can help.”

Almost £800 has been raised in less than a week with donations coming in from all over the UK, including some anonymous ones.

Speaking of her son’s diagnosis, Ms Buton added: “On December 24 our amazing son Niall was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and our world fell apart.

“Niall had not been himself since going back to school in September.

“He was constantly being given antibiotics for a massive tonsil, but it made no difference.

“He had started snoring and was constantly tired and was out of school more than he was in school.

“I took him to the GP, A&E and even the children’s ward at QEH numerous times but we just kept being given yet more antibiotics and sent on our way.

“Eventually we saw an ENT doctor who said he needed a sleep study and allergy testing but most likely would need his tonsils removed at some point but there was no hurry.

“Finally on December 23 we received a letter saying we could call Addenbrookes to arrange an appointment with an ENT surgeon.

“I rang and spoke to the secretary who arranged an appointment for us on the same day.

“This was the best thing that could possibly have happened. We saw Dr Jonas who agreed to remove his tonsils and adenoids the next day.

“By this point Niall was complaining about his throat being blocked and struggling to catch his breath.

“On Christmas Eve after having the surgery we were given the terrible news. Niall then had his Hickman line fitted and started treatment on New Year’s Eve.

“Niall’s treatment was very aggressive, so he was in hospital most of the time, either at Addenbrookes for treatment or Peterborough for being unwell.

“He coped better than we could of imagined and showed real courage and bravery.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/niallburton