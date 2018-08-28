Advanced search

Boost for Macmillian Cancer Support as more than £1,000 raised from council events

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 December 2018

Christmas came early at Fenland Hall in March as more than £1,600 was donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Christmas came early at Fenland Hall in March as more than £1,600 was donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Fenland District Council Chairman, Councillor Kay Mayor, presented a cheque for £1,653.82 to Macmillan’s March, Chatteris and District Committee on Tuesday, December 11, following a series of fundraisers for the cause – her chosen charity for her year in office.

Fundraising events held since September include Cllr Mayor’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event at Fenland Hall, quiz nights at the council’s George Campbell Leisure Centre in March and Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech and a coffee morning at the Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey.

Cllr Mayor said: “Macmillan Cancer Support has been my chosen charity for my last two years in office. It’s such a fantastic cause, making a huge difference to the lives of cancer patients and their families every single day.

“Local fundraising efforts go a long way to ensuring its support can continue, so I’m delighted we have been able to raise this much. I’d like to thank everyone involved in this year’s fundraising efforts, including residents who attended the coffee mornings and quiz nights, council staff and fellow councillors, and the amazing staff at the leisure centres.”

Gillian Kime, secretary of Macmillan’s March, Chatteris and District Committee, said: “Whilst we are only a small committee, we remain as active today as we were when we formed 50 years ago. All the funds we raise and the donations we receive are used to provide care for the local cancer patients and their families.”

