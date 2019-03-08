Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Students and staff at Wisbech college raise £565 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in Race for Life 5k

PUBLISHED: 07:57 05 July 2019

Students and staff at the College of West Anglia�s Wisbech campus raised �565 for charity by taking part in a Race for Life 5k.

Students and staff at the College of West Anglia�s Wisbech campus raised �565 for charity by taking part in a Race for Life 5k.

Archant

Students and staff at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus raised £565 for charity by taking part in a Race for Life 5k.

Foundation students and staff who raised the cash for Cancer Research UK had the option to walk or run the 5km route.

You may also want to watch:

Each participant received a t-shirt and medal for taking part on the day.

Scott Leadley, who organised the event and is the college's sports programme manager, said: "The students have done exceptionally well, raising a large amount of money for Cancer Research UK and they thoroughly enjoyed taking part, too."

Cancer Research UK is a cancer research and awareness charity in the United Kingdom and Isle of Man, formed on 4 February 2002 by the merger of The Cancer Research Campaign and the Imperial Cancer Research Fund. Its aim is to reduce the number of deaths from cancer. Wikipedia

Its aim is to "help fund life-saving research through volunteering, fundraising or taking part in an event". The charity receives no government funding, so relies on people's generosity to support their work.

Most Read

Restaurant hit with ‘situation’ that saw hygiene rating drop to one, inundated with messages of support

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. Worzals is confident about the future. Picture; WORZALS

Wisbech police officer - and former customer services assistant - quits ahead of disciplinary hearing that would have sacked him over computer misuse

Wisbech police officer James Battson quit the Cambridgeshire force ahead of a disciplinary hearing that would have fired him anyway for gross misconduct. Picture; ARCHANT

CCTV capture the moment bins set alight in Wisbech and later when Jaguar is torched - man is in custody

Burnt out Jaguar. One of the targets for an arsonist in Wisbech this week. A man has been arrested. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Thorney man charged with drink driving after eyewitness tip off

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public. Police were called to the McDonald’s car park in the village of Eye Green at about 3.45pm on Monday July 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Most Read

Restaurant hit with ‘situation’ that saw hygiene rating drop to one, inundated with messages of support

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. Worzals is confident about the future. Picture; WORZALS

Wisbech police officer - and former customer services assistant - quits ahead of disciplinary hearing that would have sacked him over computer misuse

Wisbech police officer James Battson quit the Cambridgeshire force ahead of a disciplinary hearing that would have fired him anyway for gross misconduct. Picture; ARCHANT

CCTV capture the moment bins set alight in Wisbech and later when Jaguar is torched - man is in custody

Burnt out Jaguar. One of the targets for an arsonist in Wisbech this week. A man has been arrested. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Thorney man charged with drink driving after eyewitness tip off

Scott Deakin, of Kingsline Close, Thorney, has been charged with drink driving after a call from a member of the public. Police were called to the McDonald’s car park in the village of Eye Green at about 3.45pm on Monday July 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Students and staff at Wisbech college raise £565 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in Race for Life 5k

Students and staff at the College of West Anglia�s Wisbech campus raised �565 for charity by taking part in a Race for Life 5k.

CCTV capture the moment bins set alight in Wisbech and later when Jaguar is torched - man is in custody

Burnt out Jaguar. One of the targets for an arsonist in Wisbech this week. A man has been arrested. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Liz Truss verdict says Boris Johnson is going to help ‘Uber riding, Air BnB’ing, Deliveroo eating, Freedom Fighters get on in life’

MP Liz Truss took to Twitter with a video enthusiastically backing Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister. It raised a few eyebrows. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech welcomes the first of its many visitors to the town to celebrate the annual Rose Fair

Wisbech Rose Fair 2019 is underway. Here's what the crowds have been getting up to so far. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Mayor Palmer calls for metro mayors to be given more powers to enable speedier completion of roads and railway infrastructure across Cambridgeshire

Mayor James Palmer and Lord Heseltine. Mayor Palmer was at the launch of a report by Lord Heseltine in Birmingham titled ‘Empowering English Cities’, calling for greater powers and funding to mayoral combined authorities. Picture; CAPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists