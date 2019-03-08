Students and staff at Wisbech college raise £565 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in Race for Life 5k

Students and staff at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus raised £565 for charity by taking part in a Race for Life 5k.

Foundation students and staff who raised the cash for Cancer Research UK had the option to walk or run the 5km route.

Each participant received a t-shirt and medal for taking part on the day.

Scott Leadley, who organised the event and is the college's sports programme manager, said: "The students have done exceptionally well, raising a large amount of money for Cancer Research UK and they thoroughly enjoyed taking part, too."

Its aim is to "help fund life-saving research through volunteering, fundraising or taking part in an event". The charity receives no government funding, so relies on people's generosity to support their work.