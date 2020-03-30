'We need to fight this' - campaign rally to stop £300 million waste incinerator in Wisbech to take place this weekend

Wisbech incinerator plans 'massively flawed', says MP Steve Barclay. What the site would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP Archant

Campaigners hoping to stop a £300 million waste incinerator from being built in Wisbech are urging residents to join them at a rally this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former councillor Virginia Bucknor, who is spearheading the WISWin (Wisbech with Incineration) campaign on Facebook, is calling people in the Wisbech area to join them on Wisbech Market Place on Sunday (February 16) at 2.30pm.

Mrs Bucknor said: "We need to see as many people as possible turn out because we cannot fight this on our own.

"This will not just affect Wisbech, it will affect the whole area including the villages and parishes surrounding the town.

"Everyone needs to understand how devastating this development will be and we can't let them win."

Wisbech incinerator plans 'massively flawed', says MP Steve Barclay. Former councillor Virginia Bucknor is calling for people to join in the rally. Picture: ARCHANT Wisbech incinerator plans 'massively flawed', says MP Steve Barclay. Former councillor Virginia Bucknor is calling for people to join in the rally. Picture: ARCHANT

The power facility set for Algores Way would impact "air pollution, odour and congestion" and be "visible for miles", MP Steve Barclay said in a video statement last week.

It would be positioned just 750 metres from the largest secondary school in the district, Thomas Clarkson Academy, 350 metres from The Eye Clinic and have around 300 lorry movements a day.

The chimney on the plant would be 95 metres high - while the spire of Ely Cathedral is 66 metres.

The WISWin team also visited the site proposed for the build last week, to alert nearby businesses that were unaware of the application.

However, developers MVV Environmental Ltd said they would be holding consultations with the public in the coming weeks.

Paul Carey, managing director, said: "Approval will be through a development consent order, rather than local planning, which takes approximately two years; construction will take around three years.

"Commercial operation is therefore scheduled for 2025.

You may also want to watch:

"We will be holding the first round of non-statutory consultation events during the week beginning March 30 2020 and a second round week beginning April 20 2020; we are in the process of booking venues and will advertise all events on our website (in the planning and consultation area) once these are confirmed."