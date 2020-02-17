Advanced search

Campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally

PUBLISHED: 17:58 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 17 February 2020

Campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Around 300 campaigners wearing masks took part in a rally in Wisbech in a bid to stop plans to build a mega waste incinerator.

Even Storm Dennis didn't stop the event taking place in Market Place yesterday (Sunday February 16) organised by the Wisbech Without Incineration (WISWin) team.

The crowd wore white masks to demonstrate fears over the air pollution the incinerator will cause.

Two speakers aired their concerns over the proposals for a site in Algores Way - which is only 750 metres from Thomas Clarkson Academy and 350 metres from The Eye Clinic.

Dr Alan James, chairman of Cambridgeshire's Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) spoke first, followed by Michael De Whalley, who was one of the leading campaigners against a similar plant being built in King's Lynn.

They spoke of their fears about climate change by the build pumping huge amounts of CO2 into the air.

Posting on the WisWIN group after the event, former councillor and event organiser Mike Bucknor, said: "The rally was a great success.

"Thank you everybody that came to Wisbech Market Place to support the WisWin campaign to help ensure that Wisbech Without Incineration achieves its goal to prevent the mega incinerator finding a space anywhere in Fenland.

"We had two inspiring speakers and it really was informative and I for one came away with a lot more insight into the dangers of these incinerators.

Thanks also to the campaign team that helped to make it all happen by working behind the scenes to produce the leaflets, posters, FB page and the work in progress."

North East Cambridgeshire MP, Mr Barclay, also joined forces with the group earlier this month, saying that he "strongly opposes" the plans by MVV Environmental Ltd to build the 50 megawatt plant.

He said it is a "deeply flawed scheme", but developers say there would be "no smell" from the plant and around 700 jobs would be created.

The chimney on the plant would be 95 metres high - while the spire of Ely Cathedral is 66 metres.

The WisWIN group has also lauched a website WisWin.org.uk

