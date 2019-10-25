Gallery

Wisbech & District Camera Club gets a visit from top photographer Peter Malton of the Peterborough Photographic Society

Top photographer Peter Malton showcased his work to members of the Wisbech & District Camera Club. Picture: Peter Malton/Peterborough Photographic Society Peter Malton/Peterborough Photographic Society

Members of a Fenland camera club enjoyed a lecture and showcase from one of the region's top photographers.

Peter Malton of the Peterborough Photographic Society visited the Wisbech & District Camera Club for their latest meeting where he exhibited some of his best work.

From stunning wildlife to quirky musicians, Malton showed-off his favourite set of snaps at the meeting on Monday, October 21.

A spokesman said: "Members admired different photographs taken by Peter at Monday's event named 'An Evening with Peter Malton'.

"The Wisbech & District Camera Club meets at the Elgood's Fenland Stadium on Lynn Road on Monday nights until the end of April."

The club will be visiting other venues across Wisbech to support the club's 70th anniversary in May, such as Peckover House where their first exhibition was held.

Members will gather at their 70th exhibition at the Wisbech & Fenland Museum between April 18 and May 8 next year.For more information, contact Dave Hodgson on 01945 465126.