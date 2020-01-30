Wisbech & District Camera Club - where membership once cost just 12p - celebrates 70th birthday

The Wisbech & District Camera Club is now 70 years old since launching in January 1950. Picture: Supplied/WDCC Supplied/WDCC

A Fenland camera club - where a yearly membership once cost 12p - is celebrating its 70th birthday since launching in 1950.

Commemorative Wisbech & District Camera Club mugs. Picture: Supplied/WDCC Commemorative Wisbech & District Camera Club mugs. Picture: Supplied/WDCC

The Wisbech & District Camera Club began in January 1950 and the first annual meeting was held on the 30th with eight members in attendance.

At the first meeting, the president and vice president were both asked to make donations of £2.20 and £1.10 - members were also asked to pay 3p when attending meetings.

The latest meeting saw members receive a commemorative mug with the famous Ansel Adams quote "You don't take a photograph, you make it".

A spokesman said: "In 1950 it [the club] started with eight members and now has 25.

Notes from 1950 Wisbech & District Camera Club annual meeting. Picture: Supplied/WDCC Notes from 1950 Wisbech & District Camera Club annual meeting. Picture: Supplied/WDCC

"David Hodgson has mentioned to all of our members the history information, including our first annual exhibition at the library in Peckover House."

Members decided, at the 70th annual meeting, they will move from the Wisbech football club to the sports community centre in Wisbech St Mary on February 3.

Original Wisbech & District Camera Club poster. Picture: Supplied/WDCC Original Wisbech & District Camera Club poster. Picture: Supplied/WDCC

