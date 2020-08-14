15 hoax calls from children calling 999 from the same Fen phone box within just one hour

Police received 15 hoax 999 calls made by children calling from a phone box in Parson Drove within the space of just one hour.

It comes just days after Cambridgeshire Constabulary revealed that they received six hoax calls to their emergency line - including a man wanting to talk about 101 Dalmatians and another telling police that they wanted to party all the time - within just 24 hours.

“Although you may have some interesting stories to tell, our 999 line needs to be saved for emergencies,” said police.

“Inappropriate calls stop genuine calls from getting help and places the lives of others at risk. Please think before you call. #MakeTheRightCall #SaferCambs.

“If you are found to be making a hoax call you could be fined or even sent to prison. Misuse of 999 and hoax calls are a criminal offence.”

