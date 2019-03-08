Gallery

Nurse and police officers commended for saving life of Elm woman who had collapsed

Off-duty nurse Shirley Slender and PCs Tamsin Nichols and Rosie Wilkes were presented with Royal Human Society awards for giving first aid to an elderly woman in Elm who had collapsed. Their actions helped to save the woman’s life. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE. Archant

A nurse and two police officers have been commended for helping to save the life of an Elm woman who had collapsed.

TV star Katie Piper, together with Sgt Michael Johnson, PC Danny Cummings, PC Craig Farrington and PC Nathan Southerland were commended for their bravery in the early hours of May 23, 2018.The team of officers, accompanied by Katie during filming for the Channel 4 series Famous and Fighting Crime, led residents to safety after a block of flats in Peterborough caught fire.

Off-duty nurse Shirley Slender and PCs Tamsin Nichols and Rosie Wilkes were presented with Royal Human Society awards for giving first aid to the woman and helping to save her life.

They were awarded certificated by Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean at his Commendations and Long Service Awards on Thursday March 14.

Also commended was TV star Katie Piper, together with Sgt Michael Johnson, PC Danny Cummings, PC Craig Farrington and PC Nathan Southerland for leading residents to safety after a fire in a block of flats.

PC Chris Cawdery was presented with a Royal Human Society award for showing great bravery by single-handedly pulling a man from a car which had burst into flames following a crash in Peterborough, saving his life.

The team of officers, accompanied by Katie during filming for the Channel 4 series Famous and Fighting Crime, led residents to safety after a block of flats in Peterborough caught fire in the early hours of May 23, 2018.

Small children were carried from the building and elderly residents were helped to safety by the team, who arrived before the fire service.

More than 50 flats were evacuated and some officers received treatment for smoke inhalation, but remained on duty.

DC Clemie Yaxley, PC Simon Berrill, Sgt Hayley Carter, PC Kurtis Irving, PC Anna Pollard and two members of the public were commended for a courageous team effort that helped save the life of a man in Peterborough.

Katie Piper, who took part in the Channel 4 series Famous and Fighting Crime, tweeted: “Congratulations to these brilliant men. Biff and his impact team @CambsCops were commended for their bravery.”

Other commendations included:

Sergeants Darren Gore and Carl Harris were commended for saving a woman who was threatening to drown herself in a lake in Peterborough in December last year.

• DC Clemie Yaxley, PC Simon Berrill, Sgt Hayley Carter, PC Kurtis Irving, PC Anna Pollard and two members of the public were commended for a courageous team effort that helped save the life of a man in Peterborough.

On the morning of November 29 last year police were called after a man climbed over the Fletton Parkway bridge near Oxney Road.

The road was closed and DC Yaxley, who was off duty, controlled the man, with help from members of the public, and held his hand.

Police Constable's Lewis Busby and Harry Howe were commended for their actions to save a man's life by holding onto his arms as he dangled from the top of a multi-storey car park in Peterborough on New Year's Eve 2018.

Two members of the public also climbed over the barrier to help. One had lost his mother to suicide just two weeks previously and felt compelled to help in spite of his fear.

PCs Pollard and Irving were the first on-duty officers on the scene and asked members of the public to grab whatever they could to secure a makeshift harness – using rope, dog leads and even telephone wiring.

PC Irving, who had only been on shift for five weeks, leaned over the barrier to hold the man while Sergeant Carter coordinated a response with limited resources. After liaising with fire and ambulance, the man was brought back to safety.

• PC Chris Cawdery was also presented with a Royal Human Society award for showing bravery by single-handedly pulling a man from a car which had burst into flames following a crash in Peterborough, saving his life.

• PCs Lewis Busby and Harry Howe were commended for their actions to save a man’s life by holding onto his arms as he dangled from the top of a multi-storey car park in Peterborough on New Year’s Eve 2018

• Sergeants Darren Gore and Carl Harris were commended for saving a woman who was threatening to drown herself in a lake in Peterborough in December last year.