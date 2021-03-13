Special Report

Published: 6:39 PM March 13, 2021

Aidan Van de Weyer (left) gets his 2021 campaign under way in Huntingdonshire today to become the Lib Dem Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. - Credit: Lib Dems

With 54 days to go before Cambridgeshire and Peterborough vote on its £75,000 mayor for the next four years, campaigning has begun.

In joint first place to appear on the campaign trail were the current mayor, Conservative James Palmer, and his Liberal Democrat challenger Aidan Van de Weyer.

Cllr Van de Weyer, deputy leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, tweeted a photo of himself and colleagues.

“Really good to be able to get out talking to voters today,” he tweeted.

“In between hail storms, I went to Northstowe with Firouz Thompson and St Neots with Geoff Seeff.”

The incumbent was elsewhere, Mayor Palmer tweeting that he had “almost got blown away in Peterborough today but it was good to be able to get out on the campaign trail!”.

Mayor James Palmer out campaigning in Peterborough - Credit: Conservatives

Labour’s Dr Nik Johnson, was less visible but aware of the campaign getting under way.

“As the Labour mayoral candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough I’ve got a lot to say,” he reminded voters in a social media post.

Dr Nik Johnson, Labour candidate for mayor - Credit: Labour

His campaign will focus on “a public health focus on post Covid recovery and the 3 Cs of compassion, cooperation and community at the heart of all future policy”.

As in 2017, the supplementary vote system will be used to elect the mayor for a four-year term of office, which means an eliminating around ahead of the final head-to-head.

The Greens and Independents are yet to announce candidates but it's instructive, maybe, to recall that in the first round of voting four years ago, 20 per cent of the votes went to the UKIP, Green, Independent and English Democrat candidates.

In 2017, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) enjoyed the highest turnout of all the mayoral elections, with 33 per cent of the electorate turning out to vote.

Mayor Palmer had a decisive victory, picking up 76,064 in the final vote against his Lib Dem opponent Rod Cantrill with 47,026 votes. In percentage terms it provided Mayor Palmer with 56.9 per cent, and Mr Cantrill with 43.1 per cent.

By coincidence the 2021 mayoralty election coincide, again, with the county elections, where Conservatives, currently, have a comfortable majority. Going into the election, 34 county seats are held by the Tories, 16 by Lib Dems, six by Labour with four independents.

But much has been happening across Cambridgeshire since 2017, particularly for the fortunes of the Liberal Democrats.

In a seismic shift, they won control of South Cambridgeshire in 2018, where the number of seats had been reduced by boundary changes.

There are 45 members of the district council and the Lib Dems are firmly in control.

The current composition of the council is: 28 Liberal Democrat; 11 Conservative; 2 Independent; 2 Labour and 2 vacancies.

In 2019, momentum had switched to East Cambridgeshire where Lib Dems won 11 seats from the Conservatives and one from an independent.

A boundary review here had reduced the number of councillors from 39 to 28, meaning that every seat on the council was up for grabs.

Prior to the election, the Tories had 35 seats, Lib Dems three and one independent.

Following the election, the Conservative group was left with 15 of the 28 seats and The Lib Dems just two behind with 13.

And this year James Palmer may well find less reverence, possibly, to his cause in Fenland.

Although MP Steve Barclay continued to streak well ahead of his opponents in the general election, the 2019 local elections offered a spectrum of hope to challenge the Tories as independents gained a much stronger foothold.

2017 result for mayor - Credit: Graphic

Reflecting that change, the re-emergence of former UKIP candidate Daniel Divine, who stood as an independent in Chatteris, managed to squeeze out long serving Tory councillor Florrie Newell.

Huntingdon is also a challenging proposition for the Conservatives who currently hold 28 of the 52 seats on the district council. Independents remain the main challenger and there are two vacancies.

Ultimately it may come down to how the cities – Peterborough and Cambridge – vote.

And as the campaign progresses, we will return to that issue.