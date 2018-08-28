Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 January 2019

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

Archant

More people are being injured in fires, with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service saying a 42 per cent rise may be down to out-of-control bonfires.

In a report of the service’s integrated risks management plan (IRMP) for the third quarter of 2018/19, the service says this rise may be down to people being injured by bonfires becoming out of control.

“There has been a 42.5 per cent increase in fire casualties in the year to date compared to the same period last year,” the report states.

“There have been 57 fire casualties in the year to date compared to 40 fire casualties in the same period last year. This rise is attributed to minor injuries related to bonfires going out of control.”

The report, which will go before Cambridgeshire County Council’s overview and scrutiny committee on January 10, also says fire deaths are up by 50 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

The increase, however, is very small in terms of actual numbers having only increased by one.

“We have had three fire fatalities recorded so far this year,” the report says “We have had one fire fatality recorded in the first quarter data (the incident happened in January but we were only notified in May).

“The second fatality occurred in October and the third was in November; we are awaiting the coroner’s report to verify if this was fire related.”

According to the report, the number of people killed or seriously injured in road accidents also went up by more than 37 per cent.

The report says the number of people killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions has increased by nine compared to the same period 12 months previously.

However, the report notes that the data available only goes up to April 2018.

In general, the fire service is being called out to more fires.

The report says: “We have seen 1,788 fires over the last three quarters compared to 1,711 over the same period last year.

“We saw an increase in secondary fires, largely fires in the open during the summer period.

“Which created a seven per cent increase at the second quarter but we can see here that the numbers of fires has reduced and we have closed the gap on the measure for the same period the previous year to 4.5 per cent.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Lucky day for some Wisbech residents as they each scoop £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery

Residents of Brampton Close in Wisbech have each won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

Conifer Lodge care home in North Brink, Wisbech, has been ranked as outstanding for 'putting people at ?the heart of their service'?. Picture: MWWPR

Pensioner spots large seal in Wisbech river swimming under town bridge after thinking it was ‘a drowning dog’

The large dark grey seal was spotted in the Wisbech river by a passer-by returning from a haircut. Picture: PETER ROUGHSEDGE

‘Children know that they can achieve’: Wisbech school fights back after poor SATS results to embrace positivity and perseverance

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries into criminal damage in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage dog lovers’ search to reunite missing Ernie with his family

Stevenage dog lovers have been searching for missing Ernie after owners Stephen and Hannah Wells posted an appeal on Facebook. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Crash in Stevenage causes fire service to be called out

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV: Offenders ‘run across car roofs’ in Letchworth Honda forecourt

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

How DID the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council ‘bag himself’ a council house and nine acre farm tenancy? We investigate

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Children know that they can achieve’: Wisbech school fights back after poor SATS results to embrace positivity and perseverance

A Wisbech school that was at the bottom of the league tables for SATS results has fought back to bring community spirit, positivity and learning into focus. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Women’s mesh removal service is so busy that all new referrals are stopped until further notice

No more referals are allowed to mesh removal expert, surgeon Suzy Elneil of UCLH, owing to a huge backlog of work. The announcement shows a widespread lack of care and treatment options, says MP Owen Smith, who recognises the distress the news will cause for women. Picture: BBC VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE SHOW

Bare knuckle fighting is my new focus and it is going to be big, says Ely’s Tyler Goodjohn ahead of his O2 fight

Tyler Goodjohn is fighting Marc Navarro in the Indigo Arena at London's O2 later this tmonth. Picture: KATH SANSOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists