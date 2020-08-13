Advanced search

Supermarket delivery van cuts of fire engine water supply after parking on hose pipe

PUBLISHED: 12:28 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 13 August 2020

The bright green supermarket delivery van parked on a fire engine hose in Wisbech � cutting off the water supply. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Firefighters tackling a garden blaze in the Fens had their water supply cut off after a supermarket delivery van parked on their hose.

Crews responding to a fire in Wisbech suddenly had their water stopped when the bright green van was left with its wheel on the fire engine hose.

Residents have called for the driver of the delivery van to be sacked following the incident which stopped crews carrying out their work last week.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It’s not unusual for us to come across inconsiderate parking while we’re out and about, but this is a new one for us.

“Firefighters in Wisbech were tackling a garden fire last week, when suddenly their water supply cut off... any clues as to what might have caused it?”

