Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Soham mum becomes an ambassador for a road death charity after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver

PUBLISHED: 16:39 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 23 January 2019

Claire Danks has been appointed as an ambassador for the Road Victims Trust after her daughter Lauren was killed by a drink driver in 2016

Claire Danks has been appointed as an ambassador for the Road Victims Trust after her daughter Lauren was killed by a drink driver in 2016

Archant

A Soham mum has been chosen to be an ambassador for a charity that supports families suffering the loss of a loved one in a road crash after her 22 year old daughter was killed by a drunk driver.

Lauren Danks was killed by a drink driver in 2016 as she drove home from a shift at Center Parcs, Elveden, where she was a senior beauty therapist.Lauren Danks was killed by a drink driver in 2016 as she drove home from a shift at Center Parcs, Elveden, where she was a senior beauty therapist.

The Road Victims Trust (RVT), which provides emotional and practical support to the relatives of people killed on the road, are proud to announce that Claire Danks is taking on the role.

Claire Danks, 45, from Soham, received the service of the RVT after the death of her daughter, Lauren, in November 2016.

Lauren, a senior beauty therapist, was travelling back from her shift at Centre Parcs, Elveden, when three-time drink-driver Nelson Curtis, from Lakenheath, crashed into her car on the A11 at Barton Mills and then fled the scene.

Curtis, who was more than twice the drink-drive limit and travelling at 124mph, was jailed for his reckless actions.

Claire said: “The RVT have been a huge part in helping us as a family at the worst time. They have given us the tools to help rebuild a new life for our family together.

“I do believe this would not of been possible to do without the support from our counsellor.

“To be asked to be part of the RVT is an honour. To support the charity so they can go on supporting other families at the worst time of their life, to bring awareness of the dangers on the road in memory of our daughter Lauren.”

Mark Turner, chief executive of RVT, said: “You cannot help but be moved by the sheer bravery and dignity of Claire and the whole family. “Their actions will raise awareness and provide comfort to numerous other people. The RVT team is proud to work alongside them.”

Curtis, an electrician, was jailed for seven years and banned from driving for eight-and-a-half years, after which he will have to take an extended retest.

Judge Rupert Overbury described him at the trial as a coward for fleeing the scene of a fatal crash without stopping.

• To learn more about the work of RVT visit their website.

• The Trust supports all those affected by a road death in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire and each year provides its bespoke counselling service to more than 500 people.

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Tennis: Chatteris club celebrate successful 2018 season

Chatteris Tennis Club's men's thirds celebrate promotion

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Wisbech map shows iconic landmarks in arty form by Fenland illustrator

Talented illustrator from Wisbech has created a modern map of the town highlighting historic landmarks in an arty form. Picture: BRANDON MATTLESS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists