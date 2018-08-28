Advanced search

Schools in the Fens fare worse than those in the rest of Cambridgeshire, says report

PUBLISHED: 19:06 09 January 2019

Cambridgeshire schools outcomes for 2018. Picture: PIXABAY

Cambridgeshire schools outcomes for 2018. Picture: PIXABAY

Archant

A total of 68 primary schools in Cambridgeshire have seen negative progress in reading, writing and maths, a report says.

There are also 16 with progress significantly below national in the three core areas.

However, there are 47 primary settings with positive progress.

Across all year groups. schools across Cambridgeshire remain around or just below national average, according to the report.

Fenland sits at the bottom of the county league tables while Cambridge and East Cambs tip the top.

Jonathan Lewis, service director for education in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is due to report to the children and young people committee at Cambridgeshire County Council.

Mr Lewis said: “As in previous years, outcomes in Cambridgeshire varied by both geographical area and for vulnerable groups of pupils.

In early years performance was strongest among children attending schools in the East Cambs area and the weakest was among Fenland schools.

“In year 1 strongest pupil performance was in South Cambs while weakest was in the Fens.

“In Key Stage 1, 2 and 4 the strongest performing students were children in South Cambs and the weakest were in the Fens.”

Young people in the Fens are more likely to remain in sustained education or employment following Key Stage 5 post 16 education, the report says.

Mr Lewis is set to tell members that the overall county average is similar to the rest of the country while Year 8 outcomes are above national average.

“Primary outcomes in Cambridgeshire improved in 2018 but remain around or just below the level seen nationally,” he said.

“In the early years foundation stage, outcomes improved at the same rate to that nationally.

“In year 1, phonics improved at a similar rate to that seen nationally.

“In Key Stage 1 outcomes improved faster than seen nationally but Cambridgeshire remains around two per cent points below national performance.”

In Key Stage 2, Cambridgeshire remains around three per cent below national performance while in Key Stage 4, students approaching GCSEs, outcomes are above levels on average, compared to that seen across the rest of the country.

The meeting about educational outcomes in 2018 will form part of a meeting of the children and young people committee on Tuesday January 15.

