Meet the Cambs police dog who was protecting world leaders
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A police dog from the unit which covers Cambridgeshire was given a slightly different job this month – to protect world leaders at the G7 summit.
PD Luna was the only weapons search dog from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Dog Unit sent to Cornwall to support the event’s security.
Her handler, PC Paul Huggett, said: “Luna was the first dog to go onto Carbis Bay and search – that was how we spent day one and two. Days three and four we went to Newquay Airport and did searches in the VIP lounge.
“Luna also worked at the vehicle checkpoint and at Tregenna Castle, and searched conference areas too. Although she is trained to find cash and drugs as well, it’s mainly weapons we were looking for.
“We were incredibly proud to go down and be a part of the work to keep people safe.”
You may also want to watch:
While Luna worked hard, she also played hard.
Among her treats was a swim in the sea with fellow PDs Pip and Wills, specialist search dogs usually based in Hertfordshire.
Most Read
- 1 Fenland Council loses fight to stop incinerator survey
- 2 Tributes paid to 'much loved' Gabija killed in A605 crash
- 3 ‘I’m tired of being fobbed off’ says customer of Wisbech builder
- 4 Grandmother of drowning victim calls for Bawsey Pits closure
- 5 800 sign in 24 hours to close lake where Radek drowned
- 6 Police share images of Wisbech cannabis factory
- 7 Man in court after more than £656k of cannabis seized
- 8 'Sports cages' designed by Cambs company are helping children stay active
- 9 Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault
- 10 14-year-old footballer's 'dream' comes true after securing England trial
Luna first joined the police in 2018 after being rescued in Ireland as a puppy by the Dogs Trust.