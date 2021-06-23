News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Meet the Cambs police dog who was protecting world leaders

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:30 PM June 23, 2021   
PD Luna at G7

PD Luna serves with the dog unit that covers Cambridgeshire and was part of the security team at the recent G7 Summit. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A police dog from the unit which covers Cambridgeshire was given a slightly different job this month – to protect world leaders at the G7 summit.

PD Luna was the only weapons search dog from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Dog Unit sent to Cornwall to support the event’s security.

PD Luna at the G7 Summit in Cornwall

PD Luna sitting between the speaker podiums at the G7 Summit in Cornwall. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Her handler, PC Paul Huggett, said: “Luna was the first dog to go onto Carbis Bay and search – that was how we spent day one and two. Days three and four we went to Newquay Airport and did searches in the VIP lounge.

“Luna also worked at the vehicle checkpoint and at Tregenna Castle, and searched conference areas too. Although she is trained to find cash and drugs as well, it’s mainly weapons we were looking for.

“We were incredibly proud to go down and be a part of the work to keep people safe.”

PD Luna with her handler PC Paul Huggett.

PD Luna with her handler PC Paul Huggett on a beach in Cornwall at the G7 Summit. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

While Luna worked hard, she also played hard.

Among her treats was a swim in the sea with fellow PDs Pip and Wills, specialist search dogs usually based in Hertfordshire.

Luna first joined the police in 2018 after being rescued in Ireland as a puppy by the Dogs Trust.

PD Luna working at the G7 Summit

PD Luna didn't leave any kayak unturned when she was part of the security team at the G7 Summit. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

PDs Luna, Wills and Pip enjoying a swim in the sea in Cornwall

PDs Luna, Wills and Pip enjoying a swim in the sea after working at the G7 Summit in Cornwall. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

PD Luna at work in Corwall for the G7 Summit

PD Luna checking areas at the G7 Summit in Cornwall. She usually serves with the dog unit that covers Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police


