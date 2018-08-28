Advanced search

Family heirlooms and sentimental jewellery are returned to their rightful owners after a crime gang went on a burglary spree across the east of England

PUBLISHED: 17:36 21 January 2019

Mark Caswell, from Kennett, Cambridgeshire, had his home burgled by the gang in July 2017. It was part of a series in which the gang used a red Audi TT RS. A carriage clock was returned to him.

Detectives have reunited 21 people with their much loved property, including a locket with family photographs inside, following a public appeal about goods stolen by a prolific crime gang.

Photographs were released at the start of this month in a bid to reunite the items with their rightful owners.

Around 220 people contacted police and 21 of them have had goods returned, including a treasured locket.

Karon Jones, from Bury St Edmunds, was burgled in May 2017. She had jewellery worth about £5,000 stolen, most of which was not recovered. However, she has had a number of items returned, including a locket that her late father gave to her mother on their wedding day and was of high sentimental value.

Mark Caswell, from Kennett, Cambridgeshire, had his home burgled by the gang in July 2017. It was part of a series of crime in which the gang used a red Audi TT RS.

A carriage clock was returned.

They goods only relate to burglaries in Cambridgeshire and surrounding counties between December 9, 2016, and January 9, 2018.

Last month, the gang members were sentenced to a total of 71 years in jail.

They had committed more than 200 burglaries, including nearly 100 in Cambridgeshire, costing victims more than £2 million pounds.

Norfolk suffered a similar number of burglaries to Cambridgeshire while other offences took place in Suffolk, Essex and Bedfordshire.

Gang members would mask their faces using balaclavas and smash or force open doors or windows in broad daylight.

They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Stolen vehicles were put on false plates and left in residential parking areas before being used to commit further crimes.

Most were raids on homes, although commercial premises and ATMs, including several in East Cambs, were also targeted.

• Anyone who believe an item belongs to them should email operationhawkesbury@cambs.pnn.police.uk with their name, date and address of offence, crime number, exhibit number/album-photo ref of property, contact details, including email address, and any receipts/proof of purchase or photographs of items.

