News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

All Cambridgeshire mayor candidates say they oppose Wisbech incinerator

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 7:30 AM March 24, 2021   
The mayoral candidates who will be vying for your vote in 2021 are Nik Johnson (right), James Palmer (centre) and Aidan...

The mayoral candidates who will be vying for your vote in 2021 are Nik Johnson (right), James Palmer (centre) and Aidan Van de Weyer - Credit: ARCHANT

Campaigners fighting plans for an incinerator to be built in Wisbech have been reassured to hear all three Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor candidates oppose the scheme.

Residents met the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates online to discuss issues related to the environment and each candidate was asked for their views on the incinerator proposals.

Campaigners continue to fight proposals for a mega incinerator to be built in Wisbech. Clive Coble and Mike Bucknor are...

Campaigners continue to fight proposals for a mega incinerator to be built in Wisbech. - Credit: Virginia Bucknor

Diana Mutimer, from the Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWin) campaign group, said: “It’s great to see cross-party support for the incinerator not to be built in Wisbech.

“Wisbech is a small town and the incinerator would hugely increase traffic and air pollution locally as well as releasing tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

“Building an incinerator also won’t help increase recycling across the region, which we need to do in order to be a zero-carbon county by 2030.”

You may also want to watch:

The meeting was arranged as part of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Climate Action Coalition to focus on issues related to the environment and climate, such as public transport, access to nature and housing developments.

Dr Nik Johnson, Labour candidate for mayor

Dr Nik Johnson, Labour's candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor, said the scheme’s location in the town “cannot be justified at all”. - Credit: Labour

In response to a question about the Wisbech incinerator, Labour’s candidate Dr Nik Johnson, said the scheme’s location in the town “cannot be justified at all”.

Most Read

  1. 1 £500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park
  2. 2 Letter: Readers say town mayor step down after Covid breaches at his pub
  3. 3 Half-a-billion pound contract awarded to transform county A-road
  1. 4 'Land grabbed for extra gardens' blamed by MP for floods
  2. 5 More communities can adopt a red phone box for just £1
  3. 6 A47 lorry driver tests positive for cocaine
  4. 7 Hare courser risks jail if found with any of four dogs
  5. 8 Councillors decide Mayor is no angel as they ban him from running pub
  6. 9 Task force looks at why Covid-19 remains a problem for Wisbech
  7. 10 Civic business as usual for under fire Wisbech mayor

He said: “I would be happy to stand with MP Steve Barclay in opposing this incinerator.

“I have a high-level objection to any incinerator, but placing it so near a town is absurd and unacceptable.”

Mayor James Palmer gives his backing to A47 Alliance campaign

Conservative James Palmer is currently Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority - Credit: Archant

James Palmer, the current Conservative Mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, explained he has always been opposed to the scheme, particularly where it is going to be located.

He said: “Whilst I am not fully against incinerators, the one proposed in Wisbech is clearly in the wrong location and shouldn’t be built there.”

Aidan Van de Weyer

Aidan Van de Weyer, candidate for the Liberal Democrats, said "it doesn't make sense" for the incinerator in Wisbech to be built. - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, Aiden Van de Weyer of the Liberal Democrats, clarified final decision on the proposals is not made by the Metro Mayor.

He said: “Yet, as recycling rates are stalling across the county, it is clear that an incinerator completely disincentivises further recycling and it doesn’t make sense for this one in Wisbech to be built.”

Ultimately the decision on whether or not the incinerator is approved for construction will be taken by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Kwasi Kwarteng MP took over this position earlier in the year.

What the incinerator site in Wisbech would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP

What the incinerator site in Wisbech would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP - Credit: Archant

MVV Environment, the company behind the Wisbech incinerator proposals, wants to build an energy from waste combined heat and power facility in Algores Way.

The £300m incinerator is said to create 40 jobs and make electricity by burning non-recycled waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

Wisbech Without Incineration Protest

Before the pandemic, some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR - Credit: Archant

Ahead of the election on May 6, there is a chance to attend the Climate and Environmental Hustings on April 15 via Zoom.

Sign up to attend the online event here.

Environment News
Cambridgeshire
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 15-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a van on Churchill Road in Wisbech

Emergency Services

Teen cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Mayor Aigars Balsevics

Fenland District Council

Wisbech mayor stripped of pub licence over Covid breaches on Christmas Eve

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Aigars Balsevics, the mayor of Wisbech,

Poll

Should mayor Aigars Balsevics resign, or be asked by Wisbech Town...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Tyres and rubbish went up in flames at Sandyland in Wisbech at around 6pm on Wednesday, March 17. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Thick black smoke fills the air as rubbish and tyres go up in flames

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus