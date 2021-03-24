All Cambridgeshire mayor candidates say they oppose Wisbech incinerator
Campaigners fighting plans for an incinerator to be built in Wisbech have been reassured to hear all three Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor candidates oppose the scheme.
Residents met the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates online to discuss issues related to the environment and each candidate was asked for their views on the incinerator proposals.
Diana Mutimer, from the Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWin) campaign group, said: “It’s great to see cross-party support for the incinerator not to be built in Wisbech.
“Wisbech is a small town and the incinerator would hugely increase traffic and air pollution locally as well as releasing tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
“Building an incinerator also won’t help increase recycling across the region, which we need to do in order to be a zero-carbon county by 2030.”
The meeting was arranged as part of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Climate Action Coalition to focus on issues related to the environment and climate, such as public transport, access to nature and housing developments.
In response to a question about the Wisbech incinerator, Labour’s candidate Dr Nik Johnson, said the scheme’s location in the town “cannot be justified at all”.
He said: “I would be happy to stand with MP Steve Barclay in opposing this incinerator.
“I have a high-level objection to any incinerator, but placing it so near a town is absurd and unacceptable.”
James Palmer, the current Conservative Mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, explained he has always been opposed to the scheme, particularly where it is going to be located.
He said: “Whilst I am not fully against incinerators, the one proposed in Wisbech is clearly in the wrong location and shouldn’t be built there.”
Meanwhile, Aiden Van de Weyer of the Liberal Democrats, clarified final decision on the proposals is not made by the Metro Mayor.
He said: “Yet, as recycling rates are stalling across the county, it is clear that an incinerator completely disincentivises further recycling and it doesn’t make sense for this one in Wisbech to be built.”
Ultimately the decision on whether or not the incinerator is approved for construction will be taken by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.
Kwasi Kwarteng MP took over this position earlier in the year.
MVV Environment, the company behind the Wisbech incinerator proposals, wants to build an energy from waste combined heat and power facility in Algores Way.
The £300m incinerator is said to create 40 jobs and make electricity by burning non-recycled waste that would otherwise go to landfill.
Ahead of the election on May 6, there is a chance to attend the Climate and Environmental Hustings on April 15 via Zoom.
