Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire service makes bid for extra funds to continue its work

PUBLISHED: 11:09 09 January 2019

Cambridgeshire Fire Service are asking for extra funding from the council tax budget

Cambridgeshire Fire Service are asking for extra funding from the council tax budget

Archant

Fire crew are asking for more funding from the council tax budget to ensure they can continue serving people across Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority is suggesting a three per cent increase to the fire service’s proportion of council tax for 2019/20, equating to an extra £1.98 a year for a home that is in Band D.

This will enable the Fire Authority to maintain the current service but does not allow for any growth, they say.

Kevin Reynolds, chairman of the Fire Authority, said: “We do everything we can to keep the precept we set as low as possible and this is demonstrated by the fact we are one of the lowest cost fire and rescue services in the country.

“We have been assessed in our recent government inspection as ‘good’ for how efficient and effective we are as a service and we have a strong track record of identifying ways in which we can be more cost effective to either plug funding gaps or reinvest back into the service to help us continue to improve.

“But despite this, we are having to ask for an extra £1.98 a year for a Band D property this year to enable us to maintain our current level of service.

“Protecting the frontline is vitally important to us and it becomes more challenging each year with additional financial pressures, but a small increase in council tax will allow us to do this.”

• If you have any comments about the increase the Fire Authority is seeking, email enquiries@cambsfire.gov.uk use the feedback form on the website, comment on Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s social media channels or ring 01480 444500 between 8.30am and 5pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Harsh budget cuts spark Cambridgeshire Police survey asking for an extra 50p a week from council tax payers

Cambridgeshire Police need extra funding and have launched a survey to ask what people think

Mindfulness and meditation workshops launched after Fenland is named most unhappy place in the country

Left to right: Mayoress Janet Tanfield, Rachel Vanhinsbergh, Hayley Snow and Mayor Cllr Peter Human at the first mindfulness and meditation workshop at Wisbech Library on Saturday, January 5. Picture: HAPPYINTHEMOMENT.COM

Welcome to Fenland - where it’s about to get a whole lot more expensive if you die and want to be buried here

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists