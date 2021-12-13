News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Video

#HelpSleighCovid this Christmas urges council leader

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:54 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 5:35 PM December 13, 2021
Cambridgeshire County Council leader shares video to encourage Cambridgeshire residents to #HelpSleighCovid this Christmas.

The leader of Cambridgeshire County Council has shared a video to encourage Cambridgeshire residents to #HelpSleighCovid this Christmas. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

The leader of Cambridgeshire County Council has shared a video to encourage Cambridgeshire residents to #HelpSleighCovid this Christmas.

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha talks about in her vlog how we can all play a part together by doing three things: vaccinate, test and protect.

She said: "By doing these three simple things - you can help make sure that Christmas is a special occasion that everyone can enjoy."


Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A shoplifter attempted to steal a 'handful of goods' from a Boots store in Wisbech Town Centre on December 9.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Shoplifter fails to get away after stealing items from retail store

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Fisher moves into new house at Grove Gardens development in Elm

Housing News

Couple 'could not be happier' as new village homes are complete

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
March Braza Club on Elm Road

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon