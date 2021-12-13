Video
#HelpSleighCovid this Christmas urges council leader
Published: 4:54 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 5:35 PM December 13, 2021
The leader of Cambridgeshire County Council has shared a video to encourage Cambridgeshire residents to #HelpSleighCovid this Christmas.
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha talks about in her vlog how we can all play a part together by doing three things: vaccinate, test and protect.
She said: "By doing these three simple things - you can help make sure that Christmas is a special occasion that everyone can enjoy."