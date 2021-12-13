Video

The leader of Cambridgeshire County Council has shared a video to encourage Cambridgeshire residents to #HelpSleighCovid this Christmas. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha talks about in her vlog how we can all play a part together by doing three things: vaccinate, test and protect.

She said: "By doing these three simple things - you can help make sure that Christmas is a special occasion that everyone can enjoy."



