News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Euro 2020: Yes, it surely is 'coming home' says mayor

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 5:14 PM July 11, 2021   
Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn celebrating - hopefully not prematurely - with Wisbech residents. 

Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn celebrating - hopefully not prematurely - with Wisbech residents. - Credit: Mayor of Wisbech

Hours before kick-off and the whole of Cambridgeshire is on tenterhooks ahead of the biggest football game for English fans in 50 years. 

With the clock ticking down to kick-off for the England v Italy final of Euro 2020, the Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn is as excited as most.  

He even paid a visit to Southwell Road to see the freshly painted sign on wishing for an England win.  

“As mayor of your home town is truly amazing for so many reasons,” he posted to Facebook. 

“I am loving every second, never so much as today to be lucky enough to go and be welcomed by the best community on the planet. 

You may also want to watch:

“Thank you, guys, so much for welcoming me “HOME” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️❤️❤️ 

“Now come on England”. 

Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn celebrating - hopefully not prematurely - with Wisbech residents. 

Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn celebrating - hopefully not prematurely - with Wisbech residents. - Credit: Mayor of Wisbech

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final
  2. 2 Evidence of ‘party’ near rugby club torched
  3. 3 Perverted masseur secretly filmed 900 women undressing
  1. 4 Euro 2020: Yes, it surely is 'coming home' says mayor
  2. 5 Recycling centre will cater for town for 40 years 
  3. 6 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
  4. 7 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  5. 8 Sink hole prompts road closure  
  6. 9 Unlock completely says restaurateur after '18 months of hell'
  7. 10 £2,600 raised to help 20 dogs amid sale of kennels

Fenland Police also caught the mood of the country.  

“Happy Sunday Fenland!” they posted to Facebook. 

“A little message from us... if everyone could please refrain from committing any crime tonight between 8pm and 11pm, that'd be great” 

To which they added: “Thank you.” 

In Cambridge, where else of course, a sign hanging out of a window supporting England has been written in Latin.

Euro 2020
Cambridge News
Whittlesey News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have been cracking down on the use of illegal e-scooters in Wisbech.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

E-scooter rider banned for 12 months after being caught drink-driving

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Men ram police car at Curf Farm Business Park near Chatteris

Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Drink driver in Wisbech was three times over the limit

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink driver three times over the limit at 5.40am

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon