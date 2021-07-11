Published: 5:14 PM July 11, 2021

Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn celebrating - hopefully not prematurely - with Wisbech residents. - Credit: Mayor of Wisbech

Hours before kick-off and the whole of Cambridgeshire is on tenterhooks ahead of the biggest football game for English fans in 50 years.

With the clock ticking down to kick-off for the England v Italy final of Euro 2020, the Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn is as excited as most.

He even paid a visit to Southwell Road to see the freshly painted sign on wishing for an England win.

Whittlesey has a sizeable Italian population, and loyalties could potentially be split today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🇮🇹



Our own @johndevine1961 has been working out where the Scot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 fits in!



Listen for more: https://t.co/HYjclhHr21 pic.twitter.com/s382lWJysT — BBC Radio Cambridgeshire (@BBCCambs) July 11, 2021

“As mayor of your home town is truly amazing for so many reasons,” he posted to Facebook.

“I am loving every second, never so much as today to be lucky enough to go and be welcomed by the best community on the planet.

“Thank you, guys, so much for welcoming me “HOME” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️❤️❤️

“Now come on England”.

Fenland Police also caught the mood of the country.

“Happy Sunday Fenland!” they posted to Facebook.

Wishing Gareth and all the players good luck tonight!



The nation is behind you @England #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/VBaMuhfxcl — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

“A little message from us... if everyone could please refrain from committing any crime tonight between 8pm and 11pm, that'd be great”

To which they added: “Thank you.”

Image from #Cambridge - football slogan in Latin pic.twitter.com/afz8tx4c0y — Phil Rodgers (@PhilRodgers) July 10, 2021

In Cambridge, where else of course, a sign hanging out of a window supporting England has been written in Latin.