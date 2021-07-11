Euro 2020: Yes, it surely is 'coming home' says mayor
- Credit: Mayor of Wisbech
Hours before kick-off and the whole of Cambridgeshire is on tenterhooks ahead of the biggest football game for English fans in 50 years.
With the clock ticking down to kick-off for the England v Italy final of Euro 2020, the Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn is as excited as most.
He even paid a visit to Southwell Road to see the freshly painted sign on wishing for an England win.
“As mayor of your home town is truly amazing for so many reasons,” he posted to Facebook.
“I am loving every second, never so much as today to be lucky enough to go and be welcomed by the best community on the planet.
“Thank you, guys, so much for welcoming me “HOME” 🏴🏴🏴❤️❤️❤️
“Now come on England”.
Fenland Police also caught the mood of the country.
“Happy Sunday Fenland!” they posted to Facebook.
“A little message from us... if everyone could please refrain from committing any crime tonight between 8pm and 11pm, that'd be great”
To which they added: “Thank you.”
In Cambridge, where else of course, a sign hanging out of a window supporting England has been written in Latin.