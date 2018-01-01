Advanced search

Fresh appeal for information a year on from ‘terrifying’ sexual assault

PUBLISHED: 12:41 03 January 2019

On January 1 2018, a woman in her 20s was in Miltons Walk, near Christs Pieces, Cambridge, at about 3am when a man approached her from behind and assaulted her. This image is taken from the CCTV footage. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Detectives investigating a “terrifying” sexual assault which saw a female victim bite the offender before members of the public intervened and scared the man off have launched a fresh appeal for information a year on.

On January 1 2018, a woman in her 20s was in Milton’s Walk, near Christ’s Pieces, Cambridge, at about 3am when a man approached her from behind and assaulted her.

A struggle took place, in which the victim bit the offender, before members of the public intervened and scared the man off.

CCTV footage of a man officers were keen to speak to in connection with the incident was released at the time.

Tthe man is described as white, under the age of 40, slim with dark hair.

Detective Constable Lucy Bright said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was left incredibly distraught.

“She bravely fought back and is likely to have caused an injury to the attacker’s hand.

“If you recognise the man pictured or know somebody who suffered a hand injury around the time I would urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0000450118 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

