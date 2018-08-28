Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drug dealers found guilty of the brutal murder of 45-year-old Cambridge ‘customer’ who had arranged to meet them to buy pre ordered drugs

PUBLISHED: 12:36 29 January 2019

Juned Ahmed, 18, (left) and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Juned Ahmed, 18, (left) and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Two drug dealers have been found guilty of murdering a Cambridge man in a frenzied knife attack.

Murder victim Peter Anderson. Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Mr Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICEMurder victim Peter Anderson. Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Mr Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year.

The court heard Mr Anderson, also known as Blue, had gone to the railway bridge on Stourbridge Common to buy drugs he had ordered on the phone from the ‘RJ’ drugs line.

It is not known whether the attack was a result of mistaken identity in relation to a robbery on Ahmed the day before, or “simply because they didn’t like the way he looked”, but Mr Anderson was left seriously injured.

Passers-by stopped to help and then paramedics and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, in a critical condition. However, he died shortly after arrival from a stab wound to the heart.

Ahmed, of Kings Road, Newham, London, and Hussan, of Eversleigh Road, Newham, London, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on the day of the murder, and Ahmed admitted being in possession of a knife.

But both claimed they were not at the railway bridge and were not involved in the killing, however, today both were found guilty of murder.

The jury also found Hussan guilty of being in possession of a bladed article - a knife.

Today, Chanell Law, Peter’s fiancée, said: “These evil individuals have taken the love of my life from me and have left me totally devastated.

“Blue was a good and kind man. Individuals like these two need to realise the consequences of carrying knives. They have ended Blue’s life and ruined their own lives.”

Detective Chief Inspector Al Page, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, paid tribute to the courage of witnesses, some of whom were drug addicts, who came forward to give evidence in court.

He said: “Peter was trying to buy drugs on Stourbridge Common on July 25 last year but he was met by the sort of brutality no one should ever have to encounter.

“We may never know why he was attacked but there can be no justification for what happened. It has left his friends and family in devastated and I hope today’s convictions give them some crumbs of comfort.

“There were no eye-witnesses to the murder and evidence had to be painstakingly obtained and analysed.

“It was not possible to establish who wielded the knife but Ahmed and Hussan were both present and intended to cause serious injury, so are responsible for Peter’s murder.”

Sentencing will take place on February 22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Fenland Council invites Mayor James Palmer to lend a (financial) helping hand to secure £1m plus rejuvenation of derelict Wisbech properties

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair.

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Fenland Council invites Mayor James Palmer to lend a (financial) helping hand to secure £1m plus rejuvenation of derelict Wisbech properties

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair.

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Caught with drugs at Cambridgeshire music festival, judge jails offender from London to four years in prison

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 25) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences after he was caught with drugs and cash at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Nile Rodgers & CHIC back at Newmarket to headline Summer Saturday Live

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists