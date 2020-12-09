Advanced search

Charity’s new mobile service hits the road next week

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 09 December 2020

Cambridgeshire charity Cam Sight has launched a new mobile service. Pictures: Cam Sight

Cam Sight will be out and about in the community with its new service.

Cam Sight supports anyone living with sight loss and is hitting the road with a new custom-built vehicle which can safely transport its low vision equipment and technology.

And the new mobile unit will be in Wisbech and March next week.

On Tuesday (December 15), it will be at the Rosmini Centre at 69A Queens Road in Wisbech between 10:30am and 3pm.

Then on Thursday (December 17), the team will be at FACT in 5 Martin Avenue, March between 10:30am and 3pm.

Mike Jenkins, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Lockdown and current social distancing has been hard for the visually impaired community – this mobile unit will allow us to support more people in these challenging times.”

Cam Sight decided it needed the vehicle as many blind and visually impaired people have been forced to shield during the pandemic.

Social distancing and travelling is also challenging for them.

This new specialist vehicle means the charity can do home visits and reach rurally isolated areas to offer practical and emotional help.

Outreach workers will also demonstrate items from talking watches and large button phones to more technological options including digital magnifiers and smart home hubs.

It will also everyday items needed by those living with a visual impairment.

Email info@camsight.org.uk if you would like the mobile unit to visit your area.

