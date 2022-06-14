Café boss Andy Maul found himself locked out of his town centre premises today – less than 24 hours after announcing he was to move.

“Due to issues with our existing landlord and their landlord, we are unable to access our premises today,” the Wisbech café entrepreneur and local councillor posted on his business Facebook page.

“This should be resolved within 24 hours and we will keep you updated when we will be able to serve our customers again.”

On Monday Andy revealed he will move, lock, stock and barrel to Wisbech Town FC clubhouse where his new café will be based.

“The news of us moving premises should have no impact on our existing lease, but we want to thank you all for your continued support and will be back to normal very soon,” he said today.

His earlier post described how he and his team “are very excited” to announce the move.

“Bygones has been part of Wisbech for many years, and for our 30th year we will be moving to a larger premises which will provide so much more for our valuable customers and staff,” he said.

Moving dates are yet to be confirmed “but rest assured service will continue as normal for now – it can only get better”.

A switch to the out-of-town location of the football club will give him room to expand but it means customers will now have a short drive to find him.

The club has two areas where people can eat and drink.

It could open as Bygones (the café will have a separate access) as early as the end of the month.

Andy moved to Hill Street two years ago and at the time admitted to being “as nervous as hell” ahead of the switch of premises.

Those nerves will be tested once again as he prepares for the move to Wisbech Town FC on the Lynn Road.

Andy plans to take all the equipment his present café together with all the Bygones artwork and put it into his outlet.