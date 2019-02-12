Advanced search

Children at a Wisbech primary school are encouraged to get involved in a world first TV show where viewers design the characters

PUBLISHED: 16:45 20 February 2019

Archant

An artist, working on a Sky Kids show, visited children at a Wisbech school to encourage them to get involved in the world’s first programme where young people create the characters.

Buzz Burman, of the Night Zoo Keeper website, gave a talk to youngsters at Peckover Primary and hopes they will be among hundreds inspired to get designing for the show being screened on Sky later this year.

Buzz, of Tilney St Lawrence, who launched his website Night Zookeeper in 2011, said: “We’re looking for young writers and artists to help create stories, characters and scenes, and some of the lucky one’s will have their work featured in the real show on TV.”

Sky Kids has commissioned 10 episodes of an animated series of Night Zookeeper which will air in 2019.

As part of the commission, and in a world first, children across the UK are being invited to participate in the show’s development by creating characters, background designs and story plots.

The show will be animated by BAFTA and Emmy award-winning studio, Karrot Animation in London, who are famous for the popular Cbeebies series, Sarah and Duck.

Lucy Murphy, head of kids content at Sky, said: “This is such an exciting project for Sky Kids to be involved with.

“This takes entertainment another step forward as it’s a chance for kids to use their brilliant imaginations and help create the show themselves.

“We can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with.”

Created by social enterprise Wonky Star, the Night Zookeeper website is used by thousands of schools globally and inspires children to invent their own magical animals and then write stories about them.

A series of accompanying books was also launched earlier this year.

Buzz said: “We started Night Zookeeper as a way to help kids evolved their writing and drawing skills. We wanted to make something fun and engaging that would speak to them on their level…”

Co-creator, Joshua Davidson said: “It’s incredibly exciting to know that the animated series of Night Zookeeper will nurture the next generation of storytellers, whilst supporting classroom creativity.

Paul Hutson, Night Zookeeper’s education director, said: “Great teachers use great stories to inspire their students to learn and this is the ultimate example of that.”

• Children can get involved by visitng the Night Zoo Keeper website

