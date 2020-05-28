Man dies after falling into Fenland fishing lake despite CPR efforts from angler
PUBLISHED: 11:40 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 May 2020
YouTube/striker90053
A man, believed to be in his 40s, has died in hospital after falling into a Fenland fishing lake at the weekend, Norfolk Police have confirmed.
The incident happened at Buttonhole Lake in Marshland St James on Saturday, May 24 and a member of the public attempted to save the man’s life.
The man fell into the water before midday when a regular angler dragged him out and began performing CPR before the ambulance service arrived.
They said: “I jumped in [the lake] and tried to save his life, but unfortunately since then we found out he died. There was a police investigation.”
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Norfolk Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 12.20pm on Saturday, May 24.
“We were called to reports that a man had been taken to hospital after falling into a lake at Marshland Sneath.
“The man sadly died later in hospital. Police can confirm the death is not being treated as suspicious.”
We contacted representatives from Buttonhole Lake who declined to comment.
