Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:31 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 17 June 2019

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Archant

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents tackled by firefighters in Fenland last week.

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Just the shell of the vehicle remained in the field after firefighters found it alight upside down in Wisbech.

Meanwhile in Leverington a car came off the road and into the nearby dyke.

A spokesperson for Cambs Fire and Rescue Service said: "Luckily neither of these incidents required any firefighting action.

"The casualty in the car in Leverington was out of the vehicle before the crews arrived, and the car fire was out and smouldering when they arrived.

"The crews just made the area safe."

The incidents were posted on Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Services Facebook page today (June 17).

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Fears for the oldest house in town

Ely House, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Man’s body found in bushes in Wisbech is not being treated as suspicious

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Most Read

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Fears for the oldest house in town

Ely House, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Man’s body found in bushes in Wisbech is not being treated as suspicious

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

REVIEW: Music, mud and memories at Cambridge’s Strawberries & Creem Festival

It was a memorable mix of the best in hip hop and RnB as Strawberries & Creem Festival hit the Cambridge countryside in all its muddy glory. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Darts world record is smashed as March foursome raise thousands for Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Tony Barnes and his team showcasing their world record time after their darts marathon. Picture: TONY BARNES

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners record healthy weekend times at Green Wheel Relay

Team TCRC at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough at the weekend. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Fears for the oldest house in town

Ely House, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists