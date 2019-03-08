Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents tackled by firefighters in Fenland last week.

Just the shell of the vehicle remained in the field after firefighters found it alight upside down in Wisbech.

Meanwhile in Leverington a car came off the road and into the nearby dyke.

A spokesperson for Cambs Fire and Rescue Service said: "Luckily neither of these incidents required any firefighting action.

"The casualty in the car in Leverington was out of the vehicle before the crews arrived, and the car fire was out and smouldering when they arrived.

"The crews just made the area safe."

The incidents were posted on Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Services Facebook page today (June 17).

