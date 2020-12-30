Advanced search

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

PUBLISHED: 11:05 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 30 December 2019

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Supplied/@FenCops

It was a busy night for police in Fenland after seizing cars and making arrests in Wisbech.

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCopsBusy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

The first incident of the night walked right into officers when an Audi driver decided to start speeding with a marked police car behind them.

Officers caught up with the driver along Weasenam Lane in Wisbech and it was discovered they had no valid insurance.

The black Audi saloon was loaded onto a recovery lorry outside the Del Monte Quality factory.

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCopsBusy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Busy night again for seizing cars in Wisbech.

"Today's tip; don't speed with a marked police car behind you, this will insure you don't get stopped, Audi driver had no insurance."

The night continued as officers stopped a silver Renault car in the Fen town.

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCopsBusy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit discovered the driver had no valid licence.

The spokesman added: "Silver Renault stopped by @roadpoliceBCH driver did not have a valid licence."

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCopsBusy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Wisbech bandstand comes alive to the joy - and spirit - of Christmas with the last of this year’s free open air concerts

Nowhere was Christmas more eagerly anticipated than at the finale to this year's free open air concerts at Wisbech bandstand. Manea Silver Band and Back Two entertained whilst Father Christmas had a lovely stream of visitors to his grotto. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Grateful patient from Wisbech raises £2,000 for the hospital that treated her

Marie Humphrey handed over a £2,000 cheque to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust to Dr Philip Buttery, a consultant neurologist at the hospital. It was the proceeds of a garden party.

Wisbech author’s new novel has 400-year-old family friendship link

Friendship link in Wisbech author's new novel. Pictured is Richard Humphries with his new book On the day we go to Heaven. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Wisbech club that aims to bring a little sunshine into the lives of others

The children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Most Read

Wisbech bandstand comes alive to the joy - and spirit - of Christmas with the last of this year’s free open air concerts

Nowhere was Christmas more eagerly anticipated than at the finale to this year's free open air concerts at Wisbech bandstand. Manea Silver Band and Back Two entertained whilst Father Christmas had a lovely stream of visitors to his grotto. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Grateful patient from Wisbech raises £2,000 for the hospital that treated her

Marie Humphrey handed over a £2,000 cheque to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust to Dr Philip Buttery, a consultant neurologist at the hospital. It was the proceeds of a garden party.

Wisbech author’s new novel has 400-year-old family friendship link

Friendship link in Wisbech author's new novel. Pictured is Richard Humphries with his new book On the day we go to Heaven. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Wisbech club that aims to bring a little sunshine into the lives of others

The children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Wisbech bandstand comes alive to the joy - and spirit - of Christmas with the last of this year’s free open air concerts

Nowhere was Christmas more eagerly anticipated than at the finale to this year's free open air concerts at Wisbech bandstand. Manea Silver Band and Back Two entertained whilst Father Christmas had a lovely stream of visitors to his grotto. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Grateful patient from Wisbech raises £2,000 for the hospital that treated her

Marie Humphrey handed over a £2,000 cheque to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust to Dr Philip Buttery, a consultant neurologist at the hospital. It was the proceeds of a garden party.

The Wisbech club that aims to bring a little sunshine into the lives of others

The children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists