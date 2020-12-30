Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops Supplied/@FenCops

It was a busy night for police in Fenland after seizing cars and making arrests in Wisbech.

The first incident of the night walked right into officers when an Audi driver decided to start speeding with a marked police car behind them.

Officers caught up with the driver along Weasenam Lane in Wisbech and it was discovered they had no valid insurance.

The black Audi saloon was loaded onto a recovery lorry outside the Del Monte Quality factory.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Busy night again for seizing cars in Wisbech.

"Today's tip; don't speed with a marked police car behind you, this will insure you don't get stopped, Audi driver had no insurance."

The night continued as officers stopped a silver Renault car in the Fen town.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit discovered the driver had no valid licence.

The spokesman added: "Silver Renault stopped by @roadpoliceBCH driver did not have a valid licence."

