Cancer Research UK in Wisbech has raised £840 from a raffle and donations after receiving support from local business.

The Wisbech branch contacted local businesses who donated prizes which were used in a raffle which was part of the charity's Stand up to Cancer Campaign.

Borders and Boundaries tattoo shop donated a £50 voucher to be used in their shop, The Snack Shack donated an afternoon tea for two, The Lash and Beauty Lounge gave a free gel nail polish and Else’s Store donated a bouquet

Supervisor at Cancer Research UK Wisbech, Nadine Ridgewell, said: “We made £140 from the raffle and we’re very thankful for having local businesses support for the Cancer Research UK Stand Up to Cancer Campaign.

The Wisbech Cancer Research UK store - Credit: Google

“We’d like to thank Fancy Fayre, Royal Blue Meat Co, Terrys Burger Bar, Loafers, Jamie’s Nails, Evie’s Sandwich Shop and Borders and Boundaries who all had donation boxes in their stores and collected money for the campaign.

“Jamie’s Aesthetics, A-Star Aesthetics, also offered reduced price treatments for the day and donated £700. Thank you everyone for all your effort in helping to beat cancer.”