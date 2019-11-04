Advanced search

Wisbech businesses organise fundraising raffle to help six-year-old get 'bionic' arm for Christmas

04 November, 2019 - 18:51
Archant

Two businesses in Wisbech have joined forces with Wisbech Lions in fundraising to help a six-year-old girl get a 'bionic' arm for Christmas.

Bygones Café and The Jolly Fryer both set up raffles in aid of Hope Weston.

Hope was born with no lower left arm and has asked Santa for a new 'bionic' arm and hand but her requests have gone unanswered.

The operation she requires cost about £15000, with on costs required of about another £5000.

This year, family friends Betty Cunningham and Carrie Haime got together and set up a funding page 'Christmas Wish for Hope'.

It is the hope of Wisbech Lions Santa may have the opportunity to restore Hope's faith in him.

Each business offered meal prizes and customers were entered into the raffle for £1 in an envelope.

More than 600 customers contributed - such is the generosity of local people and businesses.

Prizewinning envelopes were drawn on November 1.

