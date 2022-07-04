Smiles return as bridge re-painting comes to an end
- Credit: Archant/Lincs county council
It is as iconic a British tea shop as you'll find anywhere, and where the smiles have returned to the faces of Pippa Burrows and her team.
Like other small businesses in Sutton Bridge Pippa’s Pantry has been affected by hold-ups because of the repainting of the Cross Keys Swing Bridge on the busy A17.
For nearly five long months Pippa’s tea shop has suffered from the mayhem caused by traffic lights necessary to control the flow whilst work was carried out.
But at the weekend the traffic lights were removed and life can, slowly, return to normal.
"It just feels great to be back to normal with free-flowing traffic,” she said.
People can get to work on time, and the school runs are back to normal.
“I’m not going to lie - it was a tough four months for us, it really was.
Most Read
- 1 Covid sweeps across Cambridgeshire as summer wave takes hold
- 2 Smiles return as bridge re-painting comes to an end
- 3 Armed police swoop on youngsters brandishing suspected hand gun
- 4 Arsonist started fire in Wisbech care home
- 5 Council calls for return to mask wearing as Covid soars
- 6 Rikki Neave’s mother calls for tougher sentence for son’s murderer
- 7 Woman, 80, dies following A141 crash
- 8 Arson arrest after Wisbech blaze
- 9 Developer going flat out to convert former post office
- 10 Have you seen Harry Gibson? He's wanted by police
“But I’m now putting that behind us, because the community support was second to none during this time.”
“Since the end of February, the works have been ongoing to repaint and repair the swing bridge,” said a spokesperson for Lincs county council.
“It’s been nearly two decades since the bridge was last painted and during that time a combination of tidal salt water and high volumes of traffic had seen the existing paint deteriorate.
“Because of that this painting and refurb programme was put in place to continue protection of the structure’s steelwork.”
The spokesperson said: “Throughout the works, the bridge itself had to remain operational for shipping movements with the river Nene continuing to operate as a major route for waterborne transport.
“During the life of the scheme, there were some unavoidable overnight road closures.
“These were when particularly difficult areas of the bridge were being painted – such as the ends of the bridge itself.
“And on public holidays all traffic management around the works were removed to reduce the amount of disruption for road users at key times.”
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This has been a huge project and we appreciate that disruption was faced by road users at peak times.
"We did everything possible for this to be minimalized, but there was still inevitable impact on those wishing to cross the bridge instead of using the diversionary route in place.”