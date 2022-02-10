Nathaniel Woodward opened his traditional sweet shop in 2020 adding to his existing store in Long Sutton; the latter closed last July. - Credit: Archant

Sweet shop owner Nathaniel Woodward is closing his Union Street, Wisbech, store.

“This is not news I wanted to come here with but sadly it is the news I have,” he said today in a post on shop’s Facebook page.

"Over the last six months this have been extremely hard,” he said.

“Since October when we first got Covid it has been a battle to recover the business.”

Mr Woodward said with costs increasing so fast, sales had taken a hard hit.

“This means that sadly we are going to have to close,” he said. “Over the next few weeks, we will be clearing out the stock of the shop.”

He added: “We thank everyone for their support.”

Mr Woodward said any hire bookings would still go ahead and emphasised it would not affect any future bookings.

“This the sweet shop only,” he said.

Mr Woodward opened the shop at the end of 2020.

Last July, Mr Woodward closed his shop in Long Sutton.