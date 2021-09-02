Published: 12:21 PM September 2, 2021

Historic Rose and Crown Hotel in Wisbech is up for sale - with a price tag of £1.2m. - Credit: Colliers

A hotel hired by Fenland Council throughout lockdown to house the homeless, is up for sale for £1.2million.

Agents instructed to sell the Rose and Crown, Wisbech, said it was “ready for a new chapter”.

It has been owned for the past six years by Rajesh Sadana.

The Grade II listed 29-bed room hotel – which dates back to 1461 –is being sold through Colliers.

"The hotel also features a 180-capacity ballroom licensed for civil weddings as well as meeting rooms, restaurants, a bar, courtyard and car park,” said Paul Barrasford of Colliers.

“The hotel has been extended over the years, but still retains its historic charm.”

Mr Barrasford said: “Throughout the pandemic the accommodation side of the business has maintained a healthy trade, with a strong and profitable performance from bedroom revenues.

“The business is on an upward trajectory as its revenue streams from restaurants, bars and events rooms have come back online.”

The hotel previously operated as a coaching inn, played host to a local literary society and a previous landlord was the inventor of the Tidnam’s Tipple drink.

The hotel was initially thought to be called The Swan, before becoming the Pheasant and Horn and latterly becoming the Rose & Crown.

Mr Barrasford said the owners wanted to “focus on business interests closer to their south east base”.

The hotel has experienced mixed reviews on Trip Advisor, one recent guest noting that “this place is grim.

“The hotel is quirky think faulty towers. The room was OK at 1st glance but then run “The male receptionist was the highlight; great stories and very pleasant could not do more for us.

“I had to stay as I had nowhere else to but I should have stayed anywhere else.”

Another wrote: “Hotel is very tired and rooms are in a desperate need of a refresh. “Manager was very rude. Room cost was £119 per night and definitely was not worth it.

“The room was grubby and when we first went to the room the bed hadn’t even been made so we had to request for this to be done.”

The reviewer added: “The town of Wisbech is very rundown and had majority of shops and restaurants and pubs were shut down.

“Would definitely not stay here again.”