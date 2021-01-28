Published: 1:36 PM January 28, 2021

Copart site in Wisbech that is expanding to cope with increased demand. - Credit: Copart

Vehicle salvage and online auction firm Copart UK is to expand its Wisbech operation.

The company will extend its site in Newbridge Lane from 16 to 21 acres.

Copart says the extra space is needed to meet “increased customer demand”.

Wisbech is one of Copart’s 15 vehicle storage and processing centre sites around the UK.

The sites handle vehicles collected by Copart for customers including most of the UK’s biggest insurers, for salvage and remarketing via global online auction.

Wisbech is one of Copart’s 15 vehicle storage and processing centre sites around the UK - Credit: Copart

You may also want to watch:

The expansion will increase overall vehicle storage capacity at Wisbech, where Copart employs 25 people, by around 35 per cent.

Copart director Phil Briggs said the Wisbech expansion would strengthen their storage capacity in the east of England.

“Annually, this expansion will provide storage for just under 7,000 additional vehicles at Wisbech.”

Managing director Jane Pocock, Managing Director of Copart UK & Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to start the year on a positive note, with this investment into the extension and improvement of our Wisbech Operation Centre.

Wisbech is one of Copart’s 15 vehicle storage and processing centre sites around the UK - Credit: Copart

Subject to all planning permissions, Copart expects the additional five acres at Wisbech to be operational by spring this year.