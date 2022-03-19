News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New Subway in Wisbech opens today

Rosie Boon

Published: 9:55 AM March 19, 2022
A selection of food you can buy at Subway's new store in Wisbech town centre. 

A new Subway store has opened today (March 19) in Wisbech town centre. 

The sandwich store has opened on Market Place, next to Costa Coffee. 

The new store has opened on Market Place in the town centre. 

The store is the second Subway in the area, the other being on the A47 Wisbech Bypass.

Customers can enjoy tasty sandwiches, crisp salads and gooey cookies as well as nachos and a breakfast menu for those peckish early mornings. 

Ten jobs have been created from the new takeaway store in Cambridgeshire.

Residents are "excited" to pay the shop a visit. 

One resident said: " Can't wait to come in, we're so excited." 

