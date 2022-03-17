The new Subway store opens this month in Wisbech Market Place. - Credit: Google Maps

Ten jobs are up for grabs as a new takeaway Subway store opens in Cambridgeshire this month.

The new sandwich shop opens in Wisbech Market Place this month, next to the Horsefair Shopping Centre entrance on Market Mews.

A spokesperson for Subway said: "We're very excited to confirm that a new locally owned Subway store is opening in Wisbech this March, creating 10 new jobs for people in the local area.”

Works are being carried out by Turner Contracting Ltd who have transformed the building which was once home to Santander bank.

“Another quality renovation carried out in Wisbech town centre giving this tired old building a new lease of life,” they said in a post on Facebook.

The Subway spokesperson added: “We look forward to welcoming guests to the store very shortly.

“Serving freshly made-to-order and signature sandwiches, wraps and salads for dine-in and takeaway, as well as delivery via Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.”