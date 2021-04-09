Published: 11:11 AM April 9, 2021

Hughes Electrical says it will be business – as near normal as possible– from Monday when it re-opens its stores including those at Wisbech and Ely.

All of its stores will reopen at 9.00am on April 12, including those in the High Street, Ely and Horse Fair Shopping centre, Wisbech.

On entering customers will be required to use hand gel and wear a face mask, there will be social distance markers on the floor and display items will be regularly sanitised.

Chairman Robert Hughes said: “While our web, trade and rental divisions have been fully operational during lockdown, and some of our larger stores have been offering a ‘click & collect’ service it is a great boost for us to have all their doors open again - and for the staff to get back to work.

“We know just how important it is for our customers to be able to visit their local store, where they can gauge picture quality for example, or maybe see how effective a vacuum cleaner is first hand, while having the opportunity to have questions answered face to face.

“We will continue to offer a delivery service, either to the doorstep or where necessary we will remove old equipment and install new while maintaining strict hygiene and distancing protocols.

“If anyone is wary about coming into a store they can telephone or continue to use our website.

“Throughout the pandemic we have been proud to continue to serve and support all our local communities, including the NHS and local authorities – all due to the dedication and efforts of Hughes staff.”

ATTACHED PHOTO: Store manager, Louise Culyer and area manager Darren Clements getting ready to welcome back customers on 12 April.