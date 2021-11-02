News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Business

Fresh produce firm bolstered thanks to £1.9m fund

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:29 AM November 2, 2021
Fenmarc Produce production lines in Elm, Cambridgeshire

Fenmarc Produce in Elm has received £1.9m of funding from HSBC UK to help buy two new production lines. - Credit: HSBC UK

A fresh food manufacturer has purchased two new production lines thanks to £1.9 million of funding. 

Fenmarc Produce in Elm has been able to replace three of its production lines with two new and efficient ones thanks to a £1.9m package from HSBC UK’s equipment finance service. 

Hayley Wilson, finance director at Fenmarc Produce, said: “Our business has grown significantly in the last five years as demand for our products continues to rise.   

“This deal has enabled us to meet this demand more efficiently by replacing our old production lines with newer technology.” 

Simon Francis, deputy head corporate equipment finance for HSBC UK equipment finance, added: “We’re delighted to be able to support such a forward-thinking family-owned business and enable Fenmarc Produce to grow and become more efficient.” 

Fenmarc Produce is a family-owned business that develops, prepares and packs vegetable and stir fry products, supplying many of the UK’s major supermarkets. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
  2. 2 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
  3. 3 Shoplifter accused of £2,500 theft
  1. 4 Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi 
  2. 5 Elgoods hope to convert staff room to conference centre
  3. 6 42nd fireworks spectacular out to return with a bang
  4. 7 Fresh produce firm bolstered thanks to £1.9m fund
  5. 8 66 countries in motorhome then thieves steal it from their drive
  6. 9 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
  7. 10 Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Luxe Cinema team in Wisbech

Luxe Cinema

Independent cinema forced to cancel film screenings due to vandalism

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Aleksejs Fedins, 37, scammed £330,000 from an online payment platform

Cambs Live

£330,000 fraudster burning evidence as police raid his home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person
A man was arrested in Norfolk Street, Wisbech on Monday (October 25)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man assaults police officer whilst in possession of drugs on E-Bike

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon