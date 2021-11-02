Fresh produce firm bolstered thanks to £1.9m fund
- Credit: HSBC UK
A fresh food manufacturer has purchased two new production lines thanks to £1.9 million of funding.
Fenmarc Produce in Elm has been able to replace three of its production lines with two new and efficient ones thanks to a £1.9m package from HSBC UK’s equipment finance service.
Hayley Wilson, finance director at Fenmarc Produce, said: “Our business has grown significantly in the last five years as demand for our products continues to rise.
“This deal has enabled us to meet this demand more efficiently by replacing our old production lines with newer technology.”
Simon Francis, deputy head corporate equipment finance for HSBC UK equipment finance, added: “We’re delighted to be able to support such a forward-thinking family-owned business and enable Fenmarc Produce to grow and become more efficient.”
Fenmarc Produce is a family-owned business that develops, prepares and packs vegetable and stir fry products, supplying many of the UK’s major supermarkets.
Most Read
- 1 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
- 2 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
- 3 Shoplifter accused of £2,500 theft
- 4 Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi
- 5 Elgoods hope to convert staff room to conference centre
- 6 42nd fireworks spectacular out to return with a bang
- 7 Fresh produce firm bolstered thanks to £1.9m fund
- 8 66 countries in motorhome then thieves steal it from their drive
- 9 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
- 10 Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens