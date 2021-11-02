Fenmarc Produce in Elm has received £1.9m of funding from HSBC UK to help buy two new production lines. - Credit: HSBC UK

A fresh food manufacturer has purchased two new production lines thanks to £1.9 million of funding.

Fenmarc Produce in Elm has been able to replace three of its production lines with two new and efficient ones thanks to a £1.9m package from HSBC UK’s equipment finance service.

Hayley Wilson, finance director at Fenmarc Produce, said: “Our business has grown significantly in the last five years as demand for our products continues to rise.

“This deal has enabled us to meet this demand more efficiently by replacing our old production lines with newer technology.”

Simon Francis, deputy head corporate equipment finance for HSBC UK equipment finance, added: “We’re delighted to be able to support such a forward-thinking family-owned business and enable Fenmarc Produce to grow and become more efficient.”

Fenmarc Produce is a family-owned business that develops, prepares and packs vegetable and stir fry products, supplying many of the UK’s major supermarkets.