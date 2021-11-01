Staff rest room and the entrance which Elgoods say will improve business growth if they are allowed to convert it to a conference and function centre. - Credit: Elgoods

Elgoods wants to convert its staff rest room to a conference and function centre.

The brewery has applied to Fenland District Council to carry out the works.

Although the brewery is within a conservation area – and its main building Grade 11 listed - many outbuildings are not listed.

“The application seeks full planning consents for the conversion and change of use of a courtyard ancillary building,” says its application.

The building is “currently used to accommodate a staff rest room area, access to the visitors centre and a small goods inwards office to its front corner on approach”.

Elgoods add: “The site is commercial in nature, and there are no discernible features within the site to ancillary buildings which would merit any protection or retention.”

The brewery says their proposals provide “an opportunity for an attractive change of use” and would make help the business grow.

Elgoods say that whilst “the main brewery is a quality example of a late 17th early 18th century building” the ancillary buildings have no distinctive features.