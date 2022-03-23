Council leader Lucy Nethsingha (second left) next to Cllr Lorna Dupre during their visit to WISWin campaign organisers in Wisbech. - Credit: WisWin

County council leader Lucy Nethsingha can “absolutely see why people are so deeply concerned” after a fact-finding visit to Wisbech to see the proposed site for a mega incinerator.

Campaign team, Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWIN) said they were pleased to host the visit of Cllr Nethsingha and Cllr Lorna Dupre, chair of the environment and green investment committee.

The site is at the bottom of New Drove and afterwards a meeting was held at the offices of WEP Fabrications.

The firm is one of the many businesses who will be seriously damaged by the disruption a four-year build would have on their business if this application was approved.

Cllr Nethsingha said “The scale of the building and the increase in traffic would have a major impact.

“Personally, for me the impact of the site being so close to Thomas Clarkson school is a huge concern."

Cllr Dupre said: “WisWIN raised with us their concerns about the impacts of the proposal—including on children in the nearby school, on neighbouring food businesses, and on local roads.

“They also demonstrated how the height of the chimneys, considerably taller than Ely Cathedral, would mean that the facility would tower over the town.”

Cllr Dupre added: “This application will be decided directly by the Planning Inspectorate, but Cambridgeshire County Council will be watching the details of this application closely and commenting as a consultee.”

She said issues raised included traffic with hundreds of HGVs bringing large loads of waste and removing the resulting material.

WisWIN co-ordinator Ginny Bucknor said a council planning director also attended and was able to answer questions about the timetable for the application.

"As yet, MVV have not presented their proposals to the Planning Inspectorate despite many of their own deadlines being missed,” she said.

“We understand this may be after the Easter holidays although it could be earlier.

“At that time, there will be 14 days to raise any objections regarding the appalling lack of consultation with residents and businesses.”

Mrs Bucknor said: “I have written to every parish council in the surrounding area asking them to advise whether they consider they were consulted which I will then pass on to the county council.”

