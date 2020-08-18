Advanced search

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

PUBLISHED: 12:04 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 18 August 2020

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Wisbech Works

A community recycling and DIY organisation has opened a new store in the Fens – inside a mothballed supermarket which has been shut for three years.

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network (CCORRN) has opened ‘Wisbech Works’ at the former Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

CCORRN say there are no plans to close their popular March store on Commercial Road and their new site will allow residents to “access our products more easily”.

They will sell “rescued resources creatively repurposed”, home decor and DIY supplies, workwear, arts and crafts and furniture after opening on August 17.

MORE: Is Budgens on the verge of quitting Wisbech Horsefair - just months after moving in?

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

A spokesman said: “Some of you may already know our recycled paint which is made in March is stocked in shops across the UK.

“However, as we don’t have stockists nearby, we’ve decided to listen to our customers and open this shop in Wisbech.

“There are so many more exciting reuse, recycling and repurposing things we’d also like to do.

“This new shop in Wisbech will hopefully ensure Wisbech residents can access our products and services more easily as well as making it easier to manage social distancing.

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

You may also want to watch:

“Members of the factory shop and scrapstore based in March, rest assured that will remain; it is not going anywhere.

“The Wisbech shop is going to be a purely retail shop which will not require membership however prices will be at our retail prices.

“Existing members of the March Centre will be able to purchase from the Wisbech shop at a discounted rate on certain product lines.

“We will also be stocking furniture items and our work wear ranges too.”

MORE: Hundreds of boxes of DIY rainbow kits sent to children in Fenland during lockdown

CCORN, which launched in 2011, makes use of unwanted paint left sitting in garages across the county, giving it to charities and people in need.

They have already had shoppers in their shiny new store collecting DIY ‘Boxes of Rainbows’, an initiative they launched to keep people crafty during lockdown.

The project has provided free creative resources to hundreds of families, the first 200 boxes went to over 450 children across the region.

Support for the project has come in from Cambridgeshire County Council, Fenland District Council, 20Twenty Productions and Clarion Futures.

Boxes of Rainbows have also received support from the Oasis Community Centre, People and Animals, Living Sport, Active Fenland, March Food Bank, CHS and Smurfit Kappa.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/WisbechWorks

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Renewable gas made from biodegradable matter at Fen farm will help decarbonise gas network

Renewable gas made from biodegradable matter at a Fenland farm has been connected to the Gas National Transmission System for the first time. Murrow Anaerobic Digestion Plant, which is operated by Biocow Ltd, produces the renewable gas made from cattle manure and straw. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

HMO plans for listed building opposite Wisbech Museum

Plans have been submitted to convert a listed building in Museum Square, Wisbech, into a 7-bed house in multiple occupation. Pictures: GoogleStreetView

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

From pub managers to beauticians, recruits swap careers to join Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police welcomed 18 new recruits at their passing out ceremony in Huntingdon. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW