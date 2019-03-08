Advanced search

Digital Decoded Pencil

Cambridgeshire County council buys Wisbech cinema, Tesco Extra and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here's why they did it

PUBLISHED: 14:25 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 13 June 2019

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store and the scheme also includes The Light cinema, Frankie & Bennys and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store and the scheme also includes The Light cinema, Frankie & Bennys and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Archant

Council taxpayers shelled out six and a half million pounds last month to acquire the freehold of the Tesco Extra store in Wisbech and the Light Cinema.

Cambridgeshire County Council only revealed the purchase when it published its annual accounts for 2018/29.

The council says that on May 24 it "acquired Cromwell Leisure Park in Wisbech for £6.58m as its second commercial investment property."

Tesco opened their store in Cromwell Road five years ago after switching from a smaller store across the road - that is now a retail park.

County council taxpayers will also own the freehold to three restaurants on the same site - although only two are occupied at the moment, Prezzo and Frankie & Benny's.

A third restaurant - with nearly 3,000 square feet of seating space - was formerly home to Giraffe. The restaurant chain, acquired by Tesco for nearly £50m, closed many of its outlets, including Wisbech, in recent years.

You may also want to watch:

Last year the county council acquired Brunswick House in Cambridge for £38m as part of its long term investment strategy.

The property has 252 student flats on Newmarket Road and is expected to generate an annual return of £1.9m.

The council accounts show that since acquiring it last July it has achieved income of £1.3m

The report says the council's plan is to "diversify and increase income streams, protecting frontline services notwithstanding reducing government grant and rising

demand".

The council says Cambridge has a significant undersupply of purpose built student accommodation with 44 per cent of students unable to access it.

Most Read

Man’s body found by member of public in Wisbech bushes

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Most Read

Man’s body found by member of public in Wisbech bushes

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cambridgeshire County council buys Wisbech cinema, Tesco Extra and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store and the scheme also includes The Light cinema, Frankie & Bennys and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Man’s body found by member of public in Wisbech bushes

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Angles Theatre stages classic comedy in aid of Scotty’s Little Soldiers

The Angles' upcoming production 'Blackadder Goes Forth' aims to support Scotty's Little Soldiers. Picture: FACEBOOK/ANGLES THEATRE

Fenland Police’s collaboration to tackle rural crime in the region pays off as day of action sees more than 130 stops

Fenland Cops� collaborative day of action targeting rural crime saw more than 130 stops in the region. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists