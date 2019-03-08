Advanced search

Digital Decoded Pencil

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here's why they did it

PUBLISHED: 10:32 14 June 2019

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Archant

Council taxpayers shelled out six and a half million pounds last month to become the new landlord of the Light Cinema, Wisbech and three restaurant units.

Cambridgeshire County Council only revealed the purchase when it published its annual accounts for 2018/19.

The council says that on May 24 it "acquired Cromwell Leisure Park in Wisbech for £6.58m as its second commercial investment property."

Tesco opened their store in Cromwell Road five years ago after switching from a smaller store across the road - that is now a retail park.

County council taxpayers will also own the freehold to three restaurants on the same site - although only two are occupied at the moment, Prezzo and Frankie & Benny's.

You may also want to watch:

A third restaurant - with nearly 3,000 square feet of seating space - was formerly home to Giraffe. The restaurant chain, acquired by Tesco for nearly £50m, closed many of its outlets, including Wisbech, in recent years.

Last year the county council acquired Brunswick House in Cambridge for £38m as part of its long term investment strategy.

The property has 252 student flats on Newmarket Road and is expected to generate an annual return of £1.9m.

The council accounts show that since acquiring it last July it has achieved income of £1.3m

The report says the council's plan is to "diversify and increase income streams, protecting frontline services notwithstanding reducing government grant and rising

demand".

The council says Cambridge has a significant undersupply of purpose built student accommodation with 44 per cent of students unable to access it.

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes in Wisbech is not being treated as suspicious

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes in Wisbech is not being treated as suspicious

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Cambridgeshire County Council leader secures new rent-free headquarters in China to boost trade opportunities

Cllr Count officially opens the new Cambridgeshire office in Yangzhou City, China. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES

Man’s body found in bushes in Wisbech is not being treated as suspicious

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists